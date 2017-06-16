Woman Pleads Guilty To Trying to Cover Up Truck Stop Killing
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A Crookston, Minnesota, woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to cover up a killing at a truck stop across the North Dakota border in Grand Forks in March 2016.
Forty-two-year-old Lorie Ortiz is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Authorities say she was involved in destroying or attempting to destroy evidence, namely cellphones, in an effort to help participants in the killing.
Sentencing for Ortiz is scheduled Sept. 8.
Krystal Feist pleaded guilty earlier to shooting and killing 24-year-old Austin Forsman while Forsman sat in a vehicle outside the truck stop. Authorities say the hit was drug-related and the investigation resulted in 13 indictments in federal court.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More
LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More
Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More
BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More