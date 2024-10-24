Woman on Bicycle Dies After Being Hit by Semi in Morrison County

A 79-year-old woman who was riding a bike and was hit by a semi-truck near Bowlus has died following the collision.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Cyrilla Michael of Freeport was riding west on the Soo Line Trail in Two Rivers Township when she failed to yield where the trail crosses 120th Avenue. A semi was traveling south on 120th Avenue and struck Michael.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The collision happened Tuesday around 11:20 in the morning.