Woman Killed In Crash With Tractor Identified

Jul. 10 2019

The young woman who was killed in a car crash near Akeley has been identified. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Anneka Elizabeth Davis, 18, of Nevis died after a being a passenger in a car that collided with a tractor. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident happened on 190th st. at 335th ave, south of Akeley on July 5th. Davis was a passenger in a 1989 Chevrolet Caprice that was being driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male. The Caprice was eastbound on 190th st and crested the hill and collided with a westbound farm tractor that was pulling a haybine. The car went into a ditch and rolled over.

The driver of the caprice’s injuries are unknown, while another passenger in the caprice, James Anthony Geschwill, 19, of Akeley was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo to be treated for non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor, Mark Lee Gunkel, 55, of Akeley suffered no injuries during the collision.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.

Shirelle Moore

