Woman Injured In Garrison Township Crash

An 81-year-old woman was injured on Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Garrison Township, according to the Minnesota State Highway Patrol.

Lavonne Mccalvy, 81, of Brainerd, was pulling out from Allen Road onto Highway 18 when her 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was hit by a 2007 Ford Edge traveling eastbound on Highway 18.

Mccalvy was transported to Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the three passengers in the Ford Edge were injured.

All involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.