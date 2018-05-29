Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Randall

A weekend ATV crash sends a Bowlus woman to the hospital with head injuries.

According to the release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received word of a crash with injuries at 9:23p.m. at the intersection of 230th Street and 50th Avenue, two miles west of Randall.

The Sheriff’s Office says a group of ATV’s were traveling eastbound on 230th Street. Tammy Woidyla, 52, of Bowlus, was driving a 2005 Honda Rancher ATV and swerved to miss another ATV driven by Jayna Reed, 55, of Pillager. Woidyla’s ATV clipped Reed’s 2008 Honda Rincon ATV and then rolled.

Woidyla was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with a head injury. No one else was injured in the accident.