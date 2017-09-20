Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Lake George
One woman is recovering from injuries sustained from an ATV crash on County Road 4, two miles south of Lake George, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened on Sept. 16 at 11:36 a.m. where Laurie Steinborn, 49, of Henderson, Minnesota, was located in the ditch with an apparent back injury.
The investigation showed that Steinborn was riding a 2007 Yamaha ATV in the ditch with a group of riders when she swerved to miss a water hole and lost control of her machine. The ATV rolled down an embankment before coming to a stop in the ditch.
Steinborn was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and was treated for her injuries.
This accident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard County Deputies, North Memorial Ambulance and area first responders arrived on scene.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More
That's me -Miles... Read More
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More