Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Lake George

One woman is recovering from injuries sustained from an ATV crash on County Road 4, two miles south of Lake George, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Sept. 16 at 11:36 a.m. where Laurie Steinborn, 49, of Henderson, Minnesota, was located in the ditch with an apparent back injury.

The investigation showed that Steinborn was riding a 2007 Yamaha ATV in the ditch with a group of riders when she swerved to miss a water hole and lost control of her machine. The ATV rolled down an embankment before coming to a stop in the ditch.

Steinborn was airlifted to a Fargo hospital and was treated for her injuries.

This accident is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard County Deputies, North Memorial Ambulance and area first responders arrived on scene.