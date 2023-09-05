Woman Injured in Accidental Shooting in Crosslake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Crosslake Police Department says one woman sustained injuries from an accidental shooting this past Friday.

A news release from the department says that on Sept. 1 at 10:41 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting injury along the 37000 block of Aspen Way in Crosslake.

The 911 call informed dispatchers that a 23-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder. The caller said the victim was leaving the scene in a private vehicle and was going to the hospital. Officers intercepted the vehicle and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to bring the victim to the hospital.

Law enforcement says the shooting was accidental and that there is no threat to the public. The incident is currently under investigation.

