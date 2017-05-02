Woman Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Bemidji

A woman was injured during an early morning drive-by shooting in downtown Bemidji, near the post office.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, the incident happened on the 500 block of 4th Street NW on Saturday, around 12:30 AM.

First reponders from the police department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department found a 24-year-old woman at the scene, who was injured during the shooting.

The woman was transported to the Sanford hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement officials did not know her current condition.

Officers discovered that the residence had been struck by numerous bullets. Witnesses stated that the shots came from a dark colored mini-van that was traveling slowly on 4th street.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333- 9111.