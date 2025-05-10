May 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Turkey in Aitkin County

A 48-year-old woman was injured after she hit a turkey with her SUV in Aitkin County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 18, about 13 miles northeast of Garrison and near the north end of Mille Lacs Lake in Wealthwood Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jennifer Geren of Wealthwood was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the turkey hit her vehicle’s windshield. The vehicle veered off the highway and rolled into the ditch.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Tribal College

Lakeview Liquor Mothers Day

Giovannis Pizza

Related News

News

Fire and Explosion Kill Person Near Emily

News

1 Person Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Business

Crosslake Ready to Host 2025 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener

Health & Lifestyle

Essentia Health Holding Groundbreaking for New Baxter Orthopedic Center