Woman Injured After Vehicle Collides with Turkey in Aitkin County

A 48-year-old woman was injured after she hit a turkey with her SUV in Aitkin County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 18, about 13 miles northeast of Garrison and near the north end of Mille Lacs Lake in Wealthwood Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jennifer Geren of Wealthwood was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the turkey hit her vehicle’s windshield. The vehicle veered off the highway and rolled into the ditch.