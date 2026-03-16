Woman Injured After Crashing Into Squad Car in Morrison County

A woman suspected of drinking alcohol crashed into an unoccupied squad car at a traffic stop in Morrison County on Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, multiple Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies were on a traffic stop in the left lane of westbound Highway 10, just north of 83rd street in Bellevue Township, with their emergency lights. The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m., when a pickup truck rear-ended an unoccupied squad car.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Kristie Eich of Little Falls, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The State Patrol report says alcohol was suspected on her part.

No other injuries were reported.