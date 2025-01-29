Woman in Mental Health Crisis Escorted Off Overpass Near Bemidji

A woman in mental health crisis was safely escorted off a Beltrami County overpass today.

The woman was reported to authorities to be standing on the railing of the US Highway 71 overpass at US Highway 2 on the south side of Bemidji at 12:18 this afternoon. Beltrami County deputies, Bemidji police officers, and Minnesota State Troopers responded to the location.

Negotiators were requested and responded to the scene, and after about two hours, the woman was safely escorted off the bridge.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you can call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.