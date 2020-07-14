Lakeland PBS

Woman Found Dead in a Gazebo Near Crosslake

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 14 2020

A couple was walking through the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area near Crosslake when they found a dead woman in a gazebo. The woman was identified at the scene.

According to a report from Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, on July 12th at approximately 1:50 p.m., a couple who was walking in the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area off of County Road #16 in Ideal Township came upon a body of a dead woman in a gazebo. The couple immediately called 911 and reported the incident. Law enforcement personnel arrived and secured the scene for Sheriff’s Investigators.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Carly Jean Jackson of Crosslake. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Goddard says that there is no threat to the public and that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Grandpa’s Run For The Walleye Race Will Be Held Virtually This Year

Minneapolis Man Dies After ATV Accident in Holyoke Township

Man Drowns in Carlos Lake According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities Asking Public Not to Drink and Drive Over 4th of July Weekend

Latest Stories

Murder and Assault Charges Dismissed in Homicide Case

Posted on Jul. 14 2020

Minnesota Added to New York's Coronavirus Quarantine List

Posted on Jul. 14 2020

Red Lake Offering Free COVID-19 Testing Events

Posted on Jul. 14 2020

Bars and Restaurants Temporarily Close in Response to Increased COVID-19 Cases in Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 13 2020

MN Lawmakers Back at Capitol For Special Session

Posted on Jul. 13 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.