Woman Found Dead in a Gazebo Near Crosslake

A couple was walking through the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area near Crosslake when they found a dead woman in a gazebo. The woman was identified at the scene.

According to a report from Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard, on July 12th at approximately 1:50 p.m., a couple who was walking in the Uppgaard Wildlife Management Area off of County Road #16 in Ideal Township came upon a body of a dead woman in a gazebo. The couple immediately called 911 and reported the incident. Law enforcement personnel arrived and secured the scene for Sheriff’s Investigators.

The woman was identified as 28-year-old Carly Jean Jackson of Crosslake. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Sheriff Goddard says that there is no threat to the public and that the death does not appear to be suspicious.

