Woman Drowns In Rice Lake After ATV Goes Through Ice

A Cohasset woman drowned on Saturday evening when the ATV she was riding on Rice Lake went through the ice.

Bernice Elaine Kane was riding an ATV with Michael Anthony Gibbons of Duluth when the ice broke and the two adults went into the water.

Gibbons was able to get out of the water and contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office for help. Kane was believed to have drown after her body was recovered on Sunday afternoon.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and Itasca County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

Assisting at the scene was the Cohasset Fire Department, MEDS-1 Ambulance, Itasca County Search and Rescue, Itasca County Dive Team and Life Link III.