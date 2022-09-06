Woman Dies in Off-Road Vehicle Crash Near Outing in Cass County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A woman from Florida has died in an off-road vehicle crash near Outing, MN.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, September 5th at 3:11 p.m., officials received reports of the crash on the Emily-Outing “B” Trail in Beulah Township, rural Outing.

The scene was reported by a group of OHV riders, who found a 2015 Polaris Ranger rolled partially on its side. The driver, a 56-year-old woman of Fort Meyers, Florida, was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle.

The group of riders were able to free the woman and proceeded with lifesaving efforts. These efforts continued on-scene with EMS professionals.

Soon after, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle and is believed to have been traveling alone.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation on the events leading to the crash will continue.

