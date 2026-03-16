Mar 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Woman Dies in Fire at Home in Breezy Point

An 81-year-old woman died in a fire at a home in Breezy Point on Saturday. The Pequot Lakes Fire District identifies the victim as Nancy Zimmer.

Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point firefighters responded to the scene at 7057 Dove St. in Breezy Point around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a fire involving a single-family home.

During fire suppression and search operations, firefighters located Zimmer dead inside the residence.

Firefighters from several other local departments also assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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