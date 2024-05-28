Woman Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Nisswa

A 35-year-old woman has died in a two-vehicle crash that happened this morning in Nisswa.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that at around 11:47 a.m., a car driven by 16-year-old Adley Belanger of Zimmerman, MN, with passengers Braidyn Johnson, 16, and Ashley Gamm, 35, also from Zimmerman, was southbound on Highway 371 when it turned left onto County Road 13 and failed to yield to a pickup that was headed north. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Gamm died as a result of the crash. Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. Belanger, the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Zachery Knoblauch of Breezy Point, was not injured in the crash. Two passengers in the pickup, 29-year-old Clarissa Knoblauch of Breezy Point and an infant, were also not injured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not reported to be factor in the incident.