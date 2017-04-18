DONATE

Woman Dies From Grand Rapids Apartment Fire Injuries

Mal Meyer
Apr. 18 2017
Photo courtesy GoFundMe.

A Grand Rapids woman who was injured during a fire last Tuesday, has died. Wendy Lynn Vraa, 31, passed away at the Hennepin County Medial Center on Friday evening.

According to a press release by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office, Vraa died from her fire related injuries.

A fire had broken out around 5:30 PM at the Tic Tac Toe Shoe Repair store and adjoining upstairs apartments on the 500 block of 3rd Avenue NW. According to the Fire Department, the blaze started in the downstairs units.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief Liebel says there were no sprinklers in the building, and he was not sure if there were any smoke detectors inside.

One other person without injuries and a dog were rescued from the building.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department continue to investigate the incident.

A visitation will be Friday, April 21st from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, according to an obituary. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 22nd at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, MN.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help Tanner Fideldy, Vraa’s fiance.

BSU Professor Anton Treuer To Teach At Central Lakes College

A well renowned professor of Ojibwe studies at Bemidji State University will also teach at Central Lakes College this fall. In a press release,
Posted on Apr. 18 2017

