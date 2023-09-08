Lakeland PBS

Woman Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle on Bemidji Area Road

Lakeland News — Sep. 7 2023

A woman died today when she was hit by an SUV while she tried to run across a Bemidji area road.

The collision was reported around 4:20 today on Jefferson Ave. near Wee Gwaus Dr. SW.

According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, a 42-year-old woman was attempting to run west across Jefferson Ave. when she was struck. Officers and emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving care on the pedestrian, who was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family and ongoing investigation. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

