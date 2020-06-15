Woman Arrested For DUI After Two-Vehicle Crash in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One woman was arrested and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hubbard County early Saturday morning.

On June 13th at around 1:00 a.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard County Road 4 at the intersection of County Road 18. When deputies arrived, they discovered a 2008 Mazda driven by Sarah Gamache, 22, of Park Rapids. Gamache was traveling southbound on County Road 4 when she was hit head-on by a 1998 Jeep driven by Emma Helfrich, 33, of Minneapolis.

Gamache was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital by a private vehicle and was treated for her injuries. Deputies also found out that Helfrich had been drinking earlier that evening. Helfrich failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI. Helfrich was transported to the Hubbard County Jail.

