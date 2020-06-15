Lakeland PBS

Woman Arrested For DUI After A Two-Vehicle Crash

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 15 2020

One woman was arrested and another was injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

On June 13th at around 1:00 a.m., the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard County Road 4 at the intersection of County Road 18.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a 2008 Mazda driven by Sarah Gamache, 22 of Park Rapids. Gamache was traveling southbound on County Road 4 when she was hit head on by a 1998 Jeep. Emma Helfrich, 33 of Minneapolis was the driver of the 1998 Jeep when her vehicle collided with Gamache.

Gamache was transported to St Joseph’s Hospital by a private vehicle and was treated for her injuries.

Deputies also found out that Helfrich had been drinking earlier that evening. Helfrich failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI. Helfrich was transported to the Hubbard County Jail.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

