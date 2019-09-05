Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Vehicle At Mud Run Event Near Nimrod

A Two Harbors woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during an annual Mud Run event, north of Nimrod, on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at approximately 2:53 p.m. a North Memorial Air Care helicopter was called to the scene to transport a patient who had been hit by a vehicle at the Mud Run. Pamela Coolidge, 50 of Two Harbors, was reported to have been hit by one of the Mud Run vehicles in the pit area of the event. Coolidge’s family was participating in the event.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office wad assisted at the scene by Sebeka Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.