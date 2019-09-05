Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Being Hit By Vehicle At Mud Run Event Near Nimrod

Sep. 5 2019

A Two Harbors woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle during an annual Mud Run event, north of Nimrod, on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday at approximately 2:53 p.m. a North Memorial Air Care helicopter was called to the scene to transport a patient who had been hit by a vehicle at the Mud Run. Pamela Coolidge, 50 of Two Harbors, was reported to have been hit by one of the Mud Run vehicles in the pit area of the event. Coolidge’s family was participating in the event.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office wad assisted at the scene by Sebeka Fire and Rescue, Tri-County Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Menahga Man Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

Kimball Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following ATV Crash

One-Vehicle Crash Injures Gaylord Man Near Sebeka

Man Suffers Serious Injuries In Explosion In Remer

Latest Story

BSU Football Ready For Season Opener

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Latest Stories

BSU Football Ready For Season Opener

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Former Beaver O'Connor Signs With Admirals

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Minnesota Woman Killed By Black Bear In Canada

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

MNSure Open Enrollment For 2020 Begins November 1st

Posted on Sep. 5 2019

Brainerd Volleyball Ready To Take The Next Step In 2019

Posted on Sep. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.