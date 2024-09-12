Woman Accused of Stealing Over $30,000 Worth of Goods from Walker Outdoors Store

A Lake George woman has been charged with 26 felony counts of either theft, attempted theft, or racketeering for allegedly using gift cards fraudulently to steal more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters in Walker. The thefts occurred over a period of two years.

38-year-old Kelsey Rutland was charged in April and made her most recent court appearance in Cass County District Court on Monday. According to the criminal complaint in the case, she is accused of reselling the products she bought through her laser engraving business.

Rutland’s next court hearing is scheduled for November 4th.