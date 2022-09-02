Woman Accused of Setting Fatal Fire Near Cass Lake Charged with Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Minneapolis woman accused of setting a camper trailer fire that killed a man near Cass Lake on Tuesday has been charged with three felonies in Beltrami County Court.

34-year-old Cora Lee Quaderer is charged with second-degree murder with intent – not premeditated, second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, and first-degree arson of a building while knowing a person is present.

According to court documents, two witnesses told deputies they saw Quaderer standing outside the camper arguing with Roy Lee Lovelace, who was inside the camper. One of the witnesses heard Quaderer yell at Lovelace to let her in the camper or she would destroy parts or all of the structure.

The witnesses then smelled a strong odor of gasoline and saw Quaderer light a large piece of cloth and toss it at the camper. The front door of the camper quickly ignited and started burning out of control. Lovelace screamed he could not get out of the camper, and witnesses tried to get him out but had to retreat when the fire quickly engulfed the structure.

After extinguishing the fire, the remains of presumably Roy Lovelace were located in the trailer. Quaderer fled the scene but was arrested the next day while hiding in Brooklyn Center.

Bail for Quaderer has been set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 12th.

