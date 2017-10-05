Wolverines Looking For Strong Finish After Dominating Start

Don’t look now but out in Wadena lies a team of Wolverines, prowling game-by-game for another W, which it has done 14 times so far this year. We’re talking about the Wadena-Deer Creek Volleyball team, off to a hot 14-1 start.

Being thrust into leadership roles last season as juniors is something that this senior class is using to its advantage.

Among the four senior captains is Casey Volkmann, who ranks 11th in the state in kills with 225.

With the regular season winding down, consistency will be key for the Wolverines as they march towards the end goal.

As for what the end goal is? State.

The Wolverines will look to build on their eight game win streak when they travel to Pillager to take on the Huskies on Thursday night.