Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Wolfe Center Receives Donation From Red Lake Tribal Council

Anthony Scott
Nov. 16 2018
Leave a Comment

The Wolfe Center, a shelter for inebriates located in downtown Bemidji, received a $5,000 donation from the Red Lake Tribal Council.

The donation comes after Wolfe Center Board Chairman, Reed Olson, gave a report on the functions and services provided by the shelter, to the Red Lake Tribal Council.

The Wolfe Center is a nighttime shelter for chronic homeless inebriates struggling with chemical dependency. It is able to house 16 people during the winter months, and Olson gave a report on the Wolfe Center’s successes and challenges. Red Lake also provided seed money to help get the Wolfe started a few years ago.

Olson provided a two-page report that gave numbers for the winter months, October 2017 to April 2018, including American Indian clients, who made up just over half of the total clients the Wolfe Center served. Olson’s report included a higher number of female clients than expected he noted.

Hospital and police referral numbers were also reported. “The police are very supportive and appreciative of our services,” said Olson. “It is much better for both police and inebriates to go to a shelter rather than to jail. Upon entering the facility, any alcohol is confiscated. This helps the inebriate from feeling the need to finish a bottle in a hurry before entering, knowing their bottle will be returned in the morning available for a quick bump to start the day warding off the inevitable hangover.”

The shelter is open from the early evening to mid-morning only. Olson hopes to provide a 24-hour 12-month shelter at some point. Other hopes for the future include hiring a full-time director and more referral services. They are exploring working closer with social service agencies on reservations, county government, and other health organizations. Red Lake tribal social services appeared eager to learn more on how they might collaborate.

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Sheriff-Elect Scott Goddard Announces His Chief Deputy

The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “Camelot”

Bemidji State University Named One Of The Nation’s Most Green Colleges

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Sheriff-Elect Scott Goddard Announces His Chief Deputy

Crow Wing County knows Scott Goddard will be their next sheriff, but Goddard did not have a running mate for Chief Deputy during his campaign.
Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Sheriff-Elect Scott Goddard Announces His Chief Deputy

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

In Focus: Winter Wonderland Crafts Show Brings Holiday Cheer To Park Rapids

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Cuyuna Country Recreation Area Ranked Fourth Top Attraction In Central Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Pierz Football Has Their Toughest Test Waiting For Them On Saturday

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.