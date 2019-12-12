Lakeland PBS

Wojo’s Rodeo Donates To Sanford Health Foundation

Chaz MootzDec. 12 2019

Wojo’s Rodeo recently made a donation of $1421 to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji. The donation from Wojo’s will help provide mammograms to women in the Bemidji community that are in need.

Wojo’s Rodeo is owned and operated by Keith and Dana Wojciehowski of Greenbush, MN. Wojo’s also “pinked out” their final rodeo event of the season, Edith Sanford Breast Center Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit Finals, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month including pink barrel covers, riders decked-out in pink apparel and even pink bulls.

Anyone interested in supporting the foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Pictured: Dana Wojciehowski (left) owner and operator of Wojo’s Rodeo and Cole Young (right) Sanford Development Officer

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Sanford Health In Bemidji Host Blood Drive For Donors To Donate Blood

Bagley Lions Club Donates $1,000 to Support Sanford Health Foundation

Local Salons In Bemidji Team Up For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

First Annual “Boo to the Flu” event in Bemidji

Latest Stories

Sanford Health In Bemidji Host Blood Drive For Donors To Donate Blood

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Reliable Morgan Leading BSU Men's Basketball

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

BSU Women's Basketball Looking to Rebound Returning Home

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

BSU Women's Hockey's Ellie Moser Returns to the Lineup

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Residential Building Destroyed in Hackensack Fire

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.