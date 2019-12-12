Wojo’s Rodeo Donates To Sanford Health Foundation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wojo’s Rodeo recently made a donation of $1421 to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its Edith Sanford Breast Center in Bemidji. The donation from Wojo’s will help provide mammograms to women in the Bemidji community that are in need.

Wojo’s Rodeo is owned and operated by Keith and Dana Wojciehowski of Greenbush, MN. Wojo’s also “pinked out” their final rodeo event of the season, Edith Sanford Breast Center Wojo’s Rodeo Circuit Finals, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month including pink barrel covers, riders decked-out in pink apparel and even pink bulls.

Anyone interested in supporting the foundation may do so by contacting the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. Partnering with the Foundation not only supports new services and technology, but also helps care for individuals within the community.

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Pictured: Dana Wojciehowski (left) owner and operator of Wojo’s Rodeo and Cole Young (right) Sanford Development Officer

