Witness: 3 Officers at Floyd Killing Had Duty to Intervene

Lakeland News — Jan. 27 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s training division at the time of George Floyd’s killing has testified that three officers on trial for allegedly violating Floyd’s civil rights were trained to use the least amount of force necessary.

Inspector Katie Blackwell also said the officers had a duty to intervene to stop inappropriate force and to provide medical care. Prosecutors say the officers did nothing to stop fellow Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as he was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air.

Prosecutors say the officers also failed to start CPR after Floyd stopped breathing and officers couldn’t find a pulse.

