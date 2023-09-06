Lakeland PBS

With Students Back in Class, Bemidji Area Schools Focusing on Reading Skills

Zy'Riah SimmonsSep. 6 2023

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools, Boys & Girls Club Receive Grant for New Learning Centers

Sanford Center in Bemidji Looking Forward to Fall with Full Events Schedule

Bemidji Boys Soccer Gets Late Goals to Tie with Grand Rapids

Bemidji Girls Volleyball Beats Park Rapids to Improve to 3-1

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.