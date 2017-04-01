With Spring Comes Allergy Season
Have you been finding yourself with itchy eyes, sneezing, or blowing your nose recently? If so, it’s probably your spring allergies acting up. As Clayton Castle tells us, those symptoms are common this time of year.
One good way to check to see if your allergies may act up is to check the pollen and mold count before you head out the door in the morning.
