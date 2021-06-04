With Hot Days on the Way, Doctors Say to Limit Time in Heat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With potential record highs 90s projected over the next couple of days, doctors are reminding people of the dangers of prolonged time spent outside.

Doctors are saying lots of fluids are needed and are encouraging people to do all their exercise and outdoor activities during the morning while it’s not as hot. If you do have to go outside, it’s also important to know the signs of heat stroke or sun sickness.

You should also keep an eye on pets during hot days. Make sure they always have access to water and don’t leave them in cars even for a short period of time.

