With Heavy Snowfall, Plows Get to Work on Area Roads

More than 12 inches of snow has fallen in the Bemidji area over the past 48 hours. With this much snowfall, plows have constantly been on the roads.

Due to weather conditions, it’s important to remain aware of plows and leave them as much room as possible to allow them to clear the roads.

To make sure plows do their job and keep roads clear, it’s important that you don’t move snow from any driveways and sidewalks back onto the roads that were just cleared. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says not only is this dangerous, but it’s against the law.

MnDOT will have plows out all night. They remind everyone to slow down and be cautious, and to check the MN 511 site for road conditions before you leave.

