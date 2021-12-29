Lakeland PBS

With Heavy Snowfall, Plows Get to Work on Area Roads

Lakeland News — Dec. 28 2021

More than 12 inches of snow has fallen in the Bemidji area over the past 48 hours. With this much snowfall, plows have constantly been on the roads.

Due to weather conditions, it’s important to remain aware of plows and leave them as much room as possible to allow them to clear the roads.

To make sure plows do their job and keep roads clear, it’s important that you don’t move snow from any driveways and sidewalks back onto the roads that were just cleared. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says not only is this dangerous, but it’s against the law.

MnDOT will have plows out all night. They remind everyone to slow down and be cautious, and to check the MN 511 site for road conditions before you leave.

By — Lakeland News

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

