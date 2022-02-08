Lakeland PBS

With Heavy Snow and Cold Temps, Ice Dams Can Cause Damage to Homes

Ryan BowlerFeb. 7 2022

Heavy snow this winter combined with cold weather is causing ice dam issues for some people in Minnesota. Those dams may look harmless, but they could be damaging your property.

If you have ever seen icicles hanging from your gutter, then you might have a possible ice dam beginning to form, or a dam that has already formed. An ice dam is an ice buildup on the eaves of sloped roofs of heated buildings that results from melting snow under a snow pack reaching the eave and freezing there.

Ice dams can bring a lot of potential hidden issues and damages to your home or property. Water can settle into your insulation, and moisture can seep into the ceilings and walls, which can eventually lead to mold over time. There are also some more obvious damages such as a collapsed roof, falling shingles, cracked gutters, and more.

It is important that you do not try to remove an ice dam yourself by breaking the ice because that could fracture the roof or gutter. It’s also dangerous to be up on the roof in cold an icy conditions. It’s recommended to have a paid professional come and steam the dam. Steaming is the most efficient and safest way of removing an ice dam.

Not all ice dams have an immediate impact. It can take months for signs of water damage and mold to appear. To help prevent ice dams, keep your gutters clean of debris and consult a professional if you notice a dam forming.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

