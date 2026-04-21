With Eyes on the Clock, MN Lawmakers Debate Fraud, Other Issues

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

Minnesota lawmakers have one month left to check off a host of key issues before the end of session.

Fraud prevention and emergency aid top the list. The legislature does not have to approve a new budget this year but is still holding talks affecting taxpayer dollars. Lawmakers are discussing additional steps to prevent social service programs from being targeted by fraudsters in light of high-profile cases.

During a House committee hearing Monday, lawmakers reported bipartisan progress in establishing an Office of Inspector General, an idea held over from last year. It would be independent of state agencies and questions were raised about adequate and transparent funding levels for staffing and avoiding duplication.

Rep. Patti Anderson, R-Dellwood, reiterated the importance of adopting the bill as talks continue.

“We have to have that independent oversight over these public programs,” Anderson urged. “We cannot have the agencies policing themselves or we’re going to lose more and more dollars.”

The House Ways and Means Committee held off on voting as negotiators deal with unresolved issues. Meanwhile, the start of the session saw relief proposals for households and businesses affected by the recent surge of federal immigration enforcement. Certain bills stalled, but a $100 million plan for business recovery just resurfaced in the Senate. Money would come from a business retention fund.

A key GOP senator on the Rules and Administration Committee took issue with the revised financial relief bill being introduced this late in the session, among others.

Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, who will be retiring, responded that lawmakers have a tighter window to work with this year and the potential need for structural changes within the legislature as major issues are guided through.

“There’s a lot of committees, Health and Human Services (for example), that have just very complex issues, and I think it means that maybe we need to have longer sessions,” Pappas suggested. “Certainly, we should be starting earlier during the second year in order to really get the work done that we need to get done.”

Sponsors of the economic recovery package say extended talks were needed to hammer out the final language, with other supporters arguing the financial toll left by Operation Metro Surge was devastating and jobs need to be saved.

Other remaining priorities include a rescue bill for Hennepin County Medical Center and responses to last year’s political assassinations and a mass shooting at a Minneapolis school and church. Political analysts said the election year might complicate efforts on gun control.