DONATE

LPTV NEWS

With Days To Go, Budget Talks Hit Stalemate

Clayton Castle
May. 18 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are in a standoff as they try to agree on a new budget.

The two sides have been meeting all week, trading offers to resolve a $1 billion budget gap and disputes about how much to offer in tax breaks. They have a $1.65 billion surplus to use but just five days to finalize a deal.

But both sides say the latest rounds of negotiations took a step backward. Talks were on hold Thursday morning as the governor and legislative leaders dug in to their respective positions.

Dayton wants more money for government services. Republicans are aiming to use that money for road repairs and tax breaks.

The session ends May 22. State government will shut down unless lawmakers pass a new budget by July.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Gov. Dayton Signs Real ID Bill

Dayton Vetoes Abortion Bills

Dayton Vows To Veto Republican’s Budget Bills

Veterans Home Funding Passes Another Hurdle

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Jeremy Jenkins said

Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Latest Story

Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

“Warrant Forginess Day,” an event that helps people with low-level arrest warrant can potentially have their charges get dismissed in
Posted on May. 18 2017

Recently Added

Warrant Forgiveness Day in Hennepin County

Posted on May. 18 2017

Hy-Vee and Pinky Swear Foundation Announce New 5K & Fun Run Event

Posted on May. 18 2017

Law Enforcement Memorial Service

Posted on May. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.