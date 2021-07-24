With COVID-19 Cases Rising, Gov. Walz Urges Minnesotans to Get Vaccinated

Click to print (Opens in new window)

During Thursday’s visit to the Nisswa Elementary School, Gov. Tim Walz highlighted the recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. While numbers are down significantly since the peak of the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Health reports the case positivity rate has doubled since the end of June.

MDH says nearly 68% of Minnesotans 16-and-older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but says that 99% of new cases involve unvaccinated people.

