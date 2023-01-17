Lakeland PBS

Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

Lakeland News — Jan. 16 2023

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.

Medical aid was initiated by a number of agencies that were staging the event before the man was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

