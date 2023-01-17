Wisconsin Man Seriously Injured in Nisswa Snowmobile Race Crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 26-year-old Wisconsin man has suffered serious injuries while racing in a Nisswa snowmobile event.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports the crash happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday in the area of Jacobs Road in rural Lake Shore. The man, who has not been identified, was a participant in the Nisswa 100 Snowmobile Race Event and crashed on the race course.

Medical aid was initiated by a number of agencies that were staging the event before the man was airlifted to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today