UPDATED: Highway 2 Reopens

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol reopened Highway 2 between Crookston and East Grand Forks at 12:50 p.m., however it remains under a no travel advisory.

The no travel advisory is still in effect for the northern Red River Valley in the following locations. The eastern portions of Kittson, Marshall, Norman and Polk counties.

Snowfall has tapered off, but high winds continue to severely limit visibility and motorists should use caution when traveling.

Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.



