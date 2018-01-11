DONATE

UPDATED: Highway 2 Reopens

Josh Peterson
Jan. 11 2018
The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol reopened Highway 2 between Crookston and East Grand Forks at 12:50 p.m., however it remains under a no travel advisory.

The no travel advisory is still in effect for the northern Red River Valley in the following locations. The eastern portions of Kittson, Marshall, Norman and Polk counties.

Snowfall has tapered off, but high winds continue to severely limit visibility and motorists should use caution when traveling.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 2 between Crookston and East Grand Forks due to dangerous driving conditions. It will remain closed until driving conditions improve.
 
Motorists are advised not to travel on Highway 2 until conditions improve and MnDOT and the Minnesota State Patrol reopen the road. A no travel advisory remains in effect for the Red River valley.
 
High winds and blowing snow have created dangerous whiteout conditions. A no travel advisory has been in effect since last night. Many vehicles have gone off the road and a jack-knife semi is blocking the driving lanes on highway 2 between Crookston and East Grand Forks
 
Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
 
For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

