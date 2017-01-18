Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves. Since Dec. 1 almost 300 blood drives across 27 states have been cancelled due to inclement weather. This has resulted in more than 10, 500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

The icy roads and snow have had an impact on blood drives but that doesn’t stop the hospital patients from relying on transfusions. Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities.

Crow Wing

Baxter

2/10/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., HealthSource, 7656 Design Road

2/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 6190 Fairview Road

Nisswa

2/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gull Lakes Center, 23521 Nokomis Ave.

Pequot Lakes

2/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 4435 Main St.