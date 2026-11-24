The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reducing the walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake this winter from three fish to two.

The walleyes must be longer than 17 inches, and only one can exceed 20 inches.

“Our fall netting survey showed fewer adult walleyes than we observed last year, which led us to reduce the winter limit from three fish to two,” explained Brian Nerbonne, DNR central region fisheries manager, in a statement. “Even with that decline, the walleye population remains healthy, and we are pleased to continue providing anglers with a harvest opportunity during the winter season.”

The DNR added that even though the 2026 assessment found lower numbers of adult walleyes than in 2025, the surveys also documented strong numbers of 2-year-old walleyes. Officials say these 2-year-olds are expected to meaningfully contribute to the fishery as they grow and mature.

Winter fishing regulations for walleye will be in effect from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 28. More information about Mille Lacs Lake can be found on the DNR website.