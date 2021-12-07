Lakeland PBS

Winter Tips as Snowfall in Crow Wing County Tops Seven Inches

Nick UrsiniDec. 6 2021

With the first significant snowfall of the early winter season taking place over the weekend, some precautions to take include driving slow and clearing snow off your windshield.

“Minnesota’s winter is here, it’s upon us for the next four or five months,” said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Highway Maintenance Supervisor.

Danielson said the 16 snowplow drivers in the county started plowing at 5 AM on Sunday. In terms of which roads get plowed first, Danielson says that depends on the amount of traffic.

“We prioritize our roads by traffic counts and the highest traffic counts or major connectors that connect roads,” Danielson said.

Crow Wing County uses the “Where’s My Snowplow” app, which updates every five minutes and shows residents where the snowplows have been and where they are headed to next.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

CWD Found in Brainerd Lakes Area Deer, Management Extended to 2024

Cost of Proposed Highway in Crosslake Increases for Crow Wing County

5,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

3,580 New COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.