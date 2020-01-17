Winter Storm In Bemidji And Surrounding Areas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, a winter storm is in effect across the state today through Saturday.

Heavy and blowing snow with an accumulation of five to nine inches of snow are possible across the state.

Traveling could be delayed so allow yourself enough time to get to your destination.

Make sure to clear snow and ice from vehicle windows, hood, headlights and brake lights and make sure directional signals are visible. Drive at safe speeds and give yourself enough stopping distance in between vehicles. Allow at least ten car-lengths in between snowplows and if skidding, remain calm.

Always look for flashing lights and mover over at least one lane as soon as possible.

