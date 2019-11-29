Winter Storm Expected to Hit Lakeland Viewing Area
As many of us prepare to move from Thanksgiving into Christmas, Mother Nature is likely going to make a transition as well.
Heavy snow is expected to impact the Lakeland viewing area beginning Friday night and last through Sunday. Blowing and drifting snow is expected to cause whiteout conditions, especially on Saturday, when winds could gust up to 45 miles per hour. Widespread snowfall accumulations could reach 8 inches or more in some places, which will likely make traveling over the holiday weekend difficult.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.