Winter Storm Brings Warnings And Advisories

Due to an impending snow/ice storm expected to hit later this afternoon and into tonight, the National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a number of Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories for the Lakeland News viewing area.

The counties of Crow Wing, southern Cass, Morrison, Todd, Aitkin, Hubbard, Mille Lacs and Wadena counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday morning while Beltrami and Cass Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Forecasts show anywhere from three to ten inches of snow is possible in the counties under the Winter Storm Warning, which includes the Brainerd Lakes area. High winds will also be present, anywhere from 20 to 35 miles per hour.

In areas of the Winter Weather Advisory, anywhere from one to three inches of snow is possible.