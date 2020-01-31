Winter Season Brings Seasonal Affective Disorder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the winter months in full swing comes shorter days and longer nights. The decrease in light can lead some people to have seasonal affective disorder also known as SAD, a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons.

People who experience seasonal affective disorder often feel tired, depressed, and have low energy. They also have an increased appetite and hypersomnia (execessive sleepiness). SAD goes away during spring and summer.

Dr. Jerrod Spring, a psychiatrist at Bemidji’s Sanford Health Behavioral Health Center, says you can combat the disorder through light therapy treatment (phototherapy) with the use of a light box, as well as through medication and therapy. You should see a doctor if you find yourself still struggling with seasonal affective disorder.

