Lakeland PBS

Winter Season Brings Seasonal Affective Disorder

Malaak KhattabJan. 31 2020

With the winter months in full swing comes shorter days and longer nights. The decrease in light can lead some people to have seasonal affective disorder also known as SAD, a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons.

People who experience seasonal affective disorder often feel tired, depressed, and have low energy. They also have an increased appetite and hypersomnia (execessive sleepiness). SAD goes away during spring and summer.

Dr. Jerrod Spring, a psychiatrist at Bemidji’s Sanford Health Behavioral Health Center, says you can combat the disorder through light therapy treatment (phototherapy) with the use of a light box, as well as through medication and therapy. You should see a doctor if you find yourself still struggling with seasonal affective disorder.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji Closing Its Doors

Bemidji Community Theater to Premiere “Boeing, Boeing” This Friday

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union Donates School Supplies To Schools In Bemidji

Former Executive Director of Sanford Center Pleads Guilty to Theft By Swindle

Latest Stories

2020 Mille Lacs Lake Safe Harvest Level For Walleye Set

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Destination Sporting Goods in Bemidji Closing Its Doors

Posted on Jan. 31 2020

Golden Apple: Eagle View Elementary Raises Money for Australia's Animals Affected By Wildfires

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

Bemidji Parks & Rec To Collaborate With Blue Ox Marathon For Frozen Ox 5K

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Focusing on Finishing Periods Strong

Posted on Jan. 30 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.