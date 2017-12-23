DONATE

Winter Safety Tips For Pet Owners

Shirelle Moore
Dec. 23 2017
Winter is here, and for pet owners, there are a few tips you should keep in mind when keeping your furry friends warm.

First, if it’s too cold for you, then it’s very cold for your pet. The best thing to do is keep your dog or cat inside, although a heated garage can also work. Just make sure you’re mindful of poisons that can be stored there like antifreeze. Also, beware of sharp tools or heavy things that can fall.

Dr. Andrew Piller of the Bemidji Veterinary Hospital says, “The key point being, be willing to let your pet come inside the house and once they’re in the house, it’s also important that they have warm bedding and a soft place to sleep so that they don’t have to just sleep on a cold floor. A couple other safety tips in the wintertime is pets need as much or more water they you think they need. It takes a lot of water and energy to stay warm.”

It’s also important to make sure your pet is getting enough food, but no more than they would normally eat.

