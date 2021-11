Click to print (Opens in new window)

Winter Hazard Awareness Week has come at the right time this year, as last week most of Minnesota saw its first glimpse of snow for the upcoming season. For this week, Monday is concerned with winter storms, Tuesday looks at outdoor safety, and Wednesday is focused on fire safety.

Thursday’s and Friday’s topics will be covered later this week.

