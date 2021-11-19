Lakeland PBS

Winter Hazard Awareness Week Continues with Indoor Fire Safety

Nick UrsiniNov. 18 2021

As temperatures continue dropping, indoor winter safety becomes more and more important. It’s that time of the year when heating bills go up, and so does the risk of indoor fire hazards.

From checking smoke detector batteries to alternative heating sources, Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes is asking the public to clean their ovens and be careful about candle use as the winter approaches, and so does the holidays.

By — Nick Ursini

