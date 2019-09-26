Winning Tradition Continues For Pierz Football

For the Pierz football team, some things never change. After legendary head coach Leo Pohlkamp announced his retirement at the conclusion of last year, a new era of Pioneer football began. So far, Pierz is picking up right where they left off, as they are 4-0 and ranked number 1 in the state this season.

After 33 years of having Pohlkamp as the head coach, long-time assistant Danny Saehr is now the man in charge, but not a lot has changed.

“It’s definitely different without Coach Pohlkamp around he’s a cornerstone for Pioneer football I think he’s know state-wide and he’s developed a heck of a tradition, but yet it’s same old-same old, we’re not doing any drastic changes,” said Pierz Head Coach Danny Saehr.

Another constant from last year is the superb play from senior Matthias Algarin, who just recently received offers from Nebraska and Wisconsin in both track and football.

“We look for him to do a lot of things, special teams, offense, and defense, and most important be a greatv leader for us,” said Saehr.

Algarin is grateful for the recognition of a scholarship offer, but is also focused on the football team he’s on right now.

To be recognized like that after working to get that, it feels great to be recognized, but right now I’m just focused on playing Pierz football and just being the best that we can be,” said Algarin.

“Right away it took a little while to get used to someone running so fast, I’d throw it behind him most of the time, he’s obviously got a load of talent, he can run the ball, he can catch the ball, do whatever we need him to do,” said Senior Quarterback Peter Schommer.

Led by Algarin and Saehr, the Pioneers look to continue the winning tradition that Leo Pohlkamp left behind. Pierz will look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Eden Valley-Watkins this Friday.