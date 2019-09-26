Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Winning Tradition Continues For Pierz Football

Sep. 25 2019

For the Pierz football team, some things never change. After legendary head coach Leo Pohlkamp announced his retirement at the conclusion of last year, a new era of Pioneer football began. So far, Pierz is picking up right where they left off, as they are 4-0 and ranked number 1 in the state this season.

After 33 years of having Pohlkamp as the head coach, long-time assistant Danny Saehr is now the man in charge, but not a lot has changed.

“It’s definitely different without Coach Pohlkamp around he’s a cornerstone for Pioneer football I think he’s know state-wide and he’s developed a heck of a tradition, but yet it’s same old-same old, we’re not doing any drastic changes,” said Pierz Head Coach Danny Saehr.

Another constant from last year is the superb play from senior Matthias Algarin, who just recently received offers from Nebraska and Wisconsin in both track and football.

“We look for him to do a lot of things, special teams, offense, and defense, and most important be a greatv leader for us,” said Saehr.

Algarin is grateful for the recognition of a scholarship offer, but is also focused on the football team he’s on right now.

To be recognized like that after working to get that, it feels great to be recognized, but right now I’m just focused on playing Pierz football and just being the best that we can be,” said Algarin.

“Right away it took a little while to get used to someone running so fast, I’d throw it behind him most of the time, he’s obviously got a load of talent, he can run the ball, he can catch the ball, do whatever we need him to do,” said Senior Quarterback Peter Schommer.

Led by Algarin and Saehr, the Pioneers look to continue the winning tradition that Leo Pohlkamp left behind. Pierz will look to stay unbeaten as they travel to Eden Valley-Watkins this Friday.

 

 

Chaz Mootz

Contact Lakeland News

Chaz Mootz
cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

Three-Year-Old Sustains Minor Injuries In ATV Incident Near Harding

Lakeland Team of the Year – Pierz Football vs. Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

Pierz Student Crowned National Champion At BPA Conference

Latest Story

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash 1 orange kabocha squash Oil that will tolerate high heat (avocado, coconut, grapeseed) The skin of the orange
Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Latest Stories

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Roasted Orange Kabocha Squash

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

CLC Proclaimed "Yellow Ribbon Company" By State Of Minnesota

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Gov. Tim Walz Wants More Electric Vehicles On Minnesota Roads

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Truck Hauling Jenni-O Turkey Feed Rolls Near Menahga

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Brainerd Girls Soccer Takes Big Win Over Rocori

Posted on Sep. 25 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.