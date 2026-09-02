Aug 31, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Winner Named in 2026 Lakeland PBS Station Vacation Contest

The grand prize drawing for the Lakeland PBS 2025 Station Vacation Contest took place Monday, Aug. 31, where the winner received a four-night stay at at Chase on the Lake in Walker along with a $200 resort gift card.

This year’s contest ran for 13 weeks from June 1 through Aug. 28, where 503 people entered the contest, a 33% increase from last year.

Out of those 503 entrants, 325 people from 84 different cities and five different states were selected as potential qualifiers. And of those 325 people, 228 (about 70%) called in and qualified for Monday’s drawing.

This year’s grand prize winner is Alexis Larsen of Bemidji. Congratulations on winning this year’s contest!

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