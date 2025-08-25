Winner Named in 2025 Lakeland PBS Station Vacation Contest

The grand prize drawing for the Lakeland PBS 2025 Station Vacation Contest took place Monday, August 25, where the winner received a three-night stay at Cragun’s Resort near Brainerd.

This year, there were 295 potential qualifiers, and of those 295 people, 202 (68.5%) called in and qualified for Monday’s drawing. The 202 qualifiers are from 50 different cities and four different states.

This year’s grand prize winner is Sam Seaton of Verndale. Congratulations on winning this year’s contest!